20-year-old tells police bullet struck him while walking down the street

A 20-year-old man told Little Rock police early Thursday morning he was injured while walking down the street when a shooting occurred nearby.

Oshaye Thompson told police at UAMS around 2:30 a.m. that he had been walking on Wright Avenue near Battery Street earlier when he saw a crash between two cars.

He said someone got out of one of the cars and fired two or three rounds. One struck him in the left shoulder, according to a police report.

A passerby picked him up and took him to UAMS, he said. He was discharged shortly after speaking to police.

Officers searched the reported area of the shooting Thursday morning and found two spent shell casings near Wright Avenue and Summit Street.

Thompson could not provide a description of the shooter or the cars involved in the wreck.