Aces in the hole
BARRY BROEN, No. 16, Burns Park Championship Course, 7-iron, 150 yards.
RON BROOKS, No. 4, Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, 8-iron, 115 yards. Witnesses: Danny Hill, Kendall West, M.K. Lee.
MAKE AN ACE?TELL US ABOUT IT!
Send an email to
jhalpern@arkansasonline.com
Sports on 11/07/2019
Print Headline: Aces in the hole
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.