Aces in the hole

Today at 2:44 a.m.

BARRY BROEN, No. 16, Burns Park Championship Course, 7-iron, 150 yards.

RON BROOKS, No. 4, Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, 8-iron, 115 yards. Witnesses: Danny Hill, Kendall West, M.K. Lee.

MAKE AN ACE?TELL US ABOUT IT!

Send an email to

jhalpern@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 11/07/2019

Print Headline: Aces in the hole

