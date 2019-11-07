The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF OCT. 6, 2019

CHIEF JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-18-1055. Gary Holmes v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CR-19-467. Misty Shirlondia Martin v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-19-81. (In the Matter of the Adoption of T.A.D., a Minor Child) Cody Johnson v. Derek Beatty, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded for entry of an order granting the adoption. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-19-218. University of Central Arkansas and Public Employee Claims Division v. Elizabeth Srite, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Abramson, J., agrees. Hixson, J., concurs.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-18-1063. Eric Ray Carr v. Maranda Lynn Carr, from Johnson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-19-42. Terrance Billups v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Remanded to supplement the record; supplemental addendum ordered. Klappenbach and Switzer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-19-111. Chris Michael Baker v. State of Arkansas, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison and Switzer, JJ., agree.

CR-19-345. Sidney Ward v. State of Arkansas, from Yell County Circuit Court, Southern District. Reversed and remanded. Harrison and Switzer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-19-153. Calvin C. Williams, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Affirmed; remanded with instructions to correct sentencing order. Gruber, C.J., and Vaught, J., agree.

CR-19-410. Christopher Hooten v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Vaught, J., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-19-83. Rick A. Blanchard, as Trustee of the Rick A. Blanchard Living Trust Agreement Dated August 18, 1989 v. City of Springdale, Arkansas, a Municipal Corporation Acting by and Through Its Water and Sewer Commission, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed in part. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

CV-19-148. White County Judge and Association of Arkansas Counties Risk Management Services v. Bruce Menser, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Abramson, Gladwin, and Whiteaker, JJ., agree. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., dissent.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-18-760. Joe Roach v. Thomas Whitehead, from the Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-19-72. Silver Springs Property Owners' Recreational Improvement District No. 30 of Haskell, Arkansas v. Jeff Arey, Saline County Judge; Bob Ramsey, Saline County Assessor; Joy Ballard, Saline County Collector; Saline County Quorum Court; Saline County Board of Equalization; and Saline County, Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Whiteaker, J., agree.

CV-19-267. Lexa Page v. Southwestern Bell Telephone Company/AT&T, Inc.; Old Republic Insurance Company; and Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc., from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Whiteaker, J., agree.

JUDGE MEREDITH B. SWITZER

CV-19-308. City of Fort Smith and Central Adjustment Co., Inc. v. Trina A. Kaylor, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Reversed and remanded. Harrison and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

