Arkansas man arrested after driver dies from head-on wreck, police say

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say a Fayetteville man has been arrested in connection with a crash that resulted in the death of a motorist.

Jemal Gardner, 32, was arrested in connection with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, filing a false police report, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, according to a police report. Gardner was being held Thursday in the Washington County jail on $5,500 bond.

A car registered to Gardner was involved in an wreck Oct. 5, 2019, on Huntsville Road, according to the report. The car was heading east and crossed into the west lane hitting another vehicle head-on. Police said the driver of Gardner's car fled on foot but was described by two witnesses.

Police say the driver injured in the crash, who has not been identified, died Oct. 16 from complications related to the injuries from the wreck.

Gardner filed a police report on Oct. 7 claiming his vehicle was stolen while he was out of town. Police said electronic data shows Gardner was in the area of the collision. Video surveillance from a business shows Gardner with his car about three hours before the wreck and Gardner's physical description matches the witnesses description of the driver who fled from the crash.