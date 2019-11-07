Body in burning car classified as a homicide

The person found in a burning vehicle near a cemetery Friday was the victim of a homicide, a Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman said Wednesday.

Pulaski County deputies were dispatched about 9:30 p.m. Friday to a call about a fire on Woodson Lateral Road near Woodson Cemetery and found a vehicle in flames, Lt. Cody Burk said.

Officers found burned human remains in the vehicle after the fire was extinguished and sent them to the state Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine a cause of death, Burk said.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2019homicides]

The sheriff's office has not released the identity or cause of death of the victim, and it would not say whether the victim was male or female. Burk said the sheriff's office has identified a possible victim but has not yet confirmed the information.

Burk said the burning car was in the middle of the road and did not appear to have crashed.

Burk said the cause of the fire has not been determined.

The homicide is the fifth investigated by the sheriff's office this year.

