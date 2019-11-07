'Dangerous' wind chills possible across Arkansas next week

Arkansans who got out their heavy coats Thursday should keep them on-hand — although a clear, relatively warm weekend is in the forecast, another cold front is coming early next week.

Rain drenched the state Thursday ahead of a cold front, said Jim Reynolds, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Little Rock received about 1.72 inches between midnight to noon Thursday. During the same period, Fayetteville saw 1.47 inches, and Harrison saw more than double that, just over 3 inches.

Temperatures are then expected to fall overnight to the low 30s in central parts of the state and the low to mid 20s in northern areas.

Reynolds said the weather will rebound Saturday and Sunday, with sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s, but that won’t last long.

Much of Arkansas will get rain during the day Monday, Reynolds said, though totals on the ground will be much lower than Thursday.

The moisture will then leave the state right as colder air moves in, around or just after midnight, creating a chance statewide for some flurries but not accumulation, Reynolds said.

Reynolds said temperatures early Tuesday will be below freezing statewide, in the low 20s in central Arkansas and the teens in the north. Wind will make it feel even colder, though, around 10 degrees in northern parts of the state and the mid-teens in central portions.

“We will be flirting with some dangerous wind chills,” Reynolds said.

Temperatures are expected to go up a little Wednesday, with highs around 40.