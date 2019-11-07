Sections
Fishing hot spots

Today at 2:19 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Eric Moody of Little Rock casts his line in the water while fishing in the Little Maumelle River on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

LAKE CONWAY Bass are biting spinnerbaits, crankbaits and topwater lures. Bream are biting redworms and crickets in Caney Creek or at the Arkansas 89 bridge. Catfishing is good on nightcrawlers and dough bait.

LAKE BREWER Bass are biting nearly everything in the evening and on topwater baits in the shallows. Bream are biting redworms or crickets. Crappie are biting minnows and jigs around brush piles at 3-5 feet. Catfish are biting chicken livers.

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Bass are biting crankbaits and plastic worms. Crappie are biting minnows and jigs. Catfish are biting minnows on yo-yos.

LAKE WINONA Bass are biting minnows and Carolina-rigged plastics. Crappie are biting No.4 minnows and jigs. Catfish are biting chicken livers, minnows and nightcrawlers. Big bream are biting minnows.

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

Sports on 11/07/2019

