Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map Listen In the news #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

High school football schedule

Today at 2:31 a.m.

This week's schedule

TODAY'S GAMES

CLASS 6A

6A-EAST

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Pine Bluff at Jacksonville

Jonesboro at Marion

Sylvan Hills at Searcy

Mountain Home at West Memphis

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe at LR Christian

LR Fair at LR Parkview

Watson Chapel at Maumelle

CLASS 4A

2-4A

Lonoke at Riverview

Central Arkansas Christian at Stuttgart

3-4A

Trumann at Cave City

4-4A

Dover at Waldron

7-4A

Benton Harmony Grove at Joe T. Robinson

8-4A

Star City at Crossett

Hamburg at Dumas

DeWitt at Monticello

CLASS 3A

3-3A

Piggott at Corning

Walnut Ridge at Hoxie

4-3A

Jessieville at Mayflower

Atkins at Two Rivers

5-3A

Smackover at Camden Harmony Grove

Prescott at Centerpoint

Horatio at Fouke

Bismarck at Genoa Central

6-3A

Drew Central at Palestine-Wheatley

NONCONFERENCE

Melbourne at Rose Bud

CLASS 2A

3-2A

Midland at Marked Tree

McCrory at Rector

Cross County at Salem

5-2A

Magnet Cove at Cutter Morning Star

Poyen at England

6-2A

Clarendon at Des Arc

Marvell at Hazen

7-2A

Mount Ida at Lafayette County

8-2A

Parkers Chapel at Junction City

Bearden at Strong

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-CENTRAL

North Little Rock at Cabot

Bryant at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside

LR Central at LR Catholic

7A-WEST

Bentonville at Bentonville West

Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville

Rogers Heritage at Rogers

Van Buren at Springdale

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Sheridan at Benton

LR Hall at El Dorado

Greenwood at Lake Hamilton

Siloam Springs at Russellville

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

White Hall at Pulaski Academy

5A-EAST

Forrest City at Blytheville

Paragould at Greene County Tech

Batesville at Valley View

Nettleton at Wynne

5A-SOUTH

Texarkana at De Queen

Magnolia at Hope

HS Lakeside at Hot Springs

Camden Fairview at LR McClellan

5A-WEST

Huntsville at Alma

Farmington at Harrison

Clarksville at Morrilton

Greenbrier at Vilonia

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Gravette at Gentry

Berryville at Green Forest

Lincoln at Prairie Grove

Pea Ridge at Shiloh Christian

2-4A

Southside Batesville at Bald Knob

Heber Springs at Mills

3-4A

Rivercrest at Brookland

Gosnell at Jonesboro Westside

Highland at Pocahontas

4-4A

Mena at Dardanelle

Elkins at Ozark

Pottsville at Subiaco Academy

7-4A

Malvern at Arkadelphia

Ashdown at Fountain Lake

Bauxite at Nashville

8-4A

Warren at Helena-West Helena

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Cedarville at Booneville

Lamar at Charleston

Mansfield at Paris

Greenland at West Fork

2-3A

Harding Academy at Cedar Ridge

Mountain View at Clinton

Marshall at Yellville-Summit

3-3A

Manila at Harrisburg

Newport at Osceola

4-3A

Perryville at Danville

Baptist Prep at Glen Rose

6-3A

Lake Village at Barton

PB Dollarway at Rison

CLASS 2A

4-2A

Johnson Co. Westside at Hackett

Hector at Mountainburg

5-2A

Conway Christian at Bigelow

Mountain Pine at Quitman

6-2A

Carlisle at Earle

7-2A

Foreman at Gurdon

Dierks at Murfreesboro

NONCONFERENCE

McGehee at Fordyce

Lavaca at Hampton

Sports on 11/07/2019

Print Headline: High school football schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT