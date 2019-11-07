Judge overturns 'conscience rule'

A federal judge on Wednesday voided a Trump administration rule that would have allowed health care providers to refuse to participate in abortions, sterilizations or other types of care they disagree with on religious or moral grounds.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan, N.Y., declared the so-called conscience rule unconstitutional in a 147-page decision stemming from a lawsuit brought by New York and nearly two dozen other mostly Democratic states and municipalities. The rule had been set to go into effect later this month.

While the rule sought to "recognize and protect undeniably important rights," the judge found the rulemaking process was "shot through with glaring legal defects."

Officials from the Health and Human Services Department released a statement saying they were reviewing the decision and would not comment on pending litigation. The Justice Department declined to comment.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has led the groups bringing the lawsuit, arguing the rule illegally favored the personal views of health care workers over the needs of patients and threatened to hobble the ability of state-run health care facilities to provide effective care.

"Health care is a basic right that should never be subject to political games," James said in a statement Wednesday. "The refusal of care rule was an unlawful attempt to allow health care providers to openly discriminate and refuse to provide necessary health care to patients based on providers' 'religious beliefs or moral objections.'"

Proposed by the Health and Human Services Department's Office of Civil Rights more than a year ago, the rule was designed to protect "conscience rights" of health care providers by boosting enforcement of at least two dozen laws already on the books that allow doctors, nurses, technicians and other providers to opt out of types of medical care to which they object, such as abortions or gender-change procedures.

But many physician and health advocacy groups contended the rule would have disproportionately harmed certain groups of patients, including lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender patients.

"We are heartened by today's ruling, and we will not stop fighting to prioritize patients' need for standard medical care over health-care personnels' personal religious or moral beliefs," the National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association said in a statement.

The rule was part of the administration's broader efforts to bolster the rights of religious health providers and restrict abortion access. The administration prevailed in earlier lawsuits against a rule that barred federal family planning grants from going to providers that perform abortions, most notably Planned Parenthood. The administration has also cut international aid to groups that provide or offer abortions.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the city of San Francisco also brought lawsuits against the conscience rule.

A Section on 11/07/2019