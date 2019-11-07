List of candidate filings

These are candidates for public office who filed Wednesday at the state Capitol.

Abbreviations: Democrat, (D); Libertarian, (L); Republican, (R); Independent (Ind). All judicial candidates are nonpartisan.

Other than abbreviation of titles, names are shown as they were filed.

The Democratic and Republican primaries are March 3 as is the judicial general election. The general election is Nov. 3, 2020.

U.S. HOUSE

Congressman Steve Womack, District 3 (R)

ARKANSAS SENATE

Senator Bruce Maloch, District 12 (D)

Clarke Tucker, District 32 (D)

ARKANSAS HOUSE

Rep. DeAnn Vaught, District 4 (R)

Mark D. McElroy, District 11 (R)

Jim Reynolds, District 21 (R)

Jack Wells, District 22 (R)

State Rep. Julie Mayberry, District 27 (R)

Mazhil Rajendran, District 31 (D)

Kayla Applegate, District 39 (D)

Mayor Jon Milligan, District 53 (R)

Lisa L. Hassell, District 68 (D)

Curtis J. Varnell, District 74 (R)

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry, District 82 (D)

Daisy Bonilla, District 93 (D)

JUDICIAL RACES

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Judge Cathi Compton, District 6, Division 3, Subdistrict 6.2

Judge Patricia James, District 6, Division 11, Subdistrict 6.2

Gary Rogers, District 6, Division 15, Subdistrict 6.2

Phil Milligan, District 12, Division 6

Judge Deanna "Suzie" Layton, District 14, Division 2

Judge John Putman, District 14, Division 3

Circuit Judge Brad Karren, District 19-West, Division 2

Circuit Judge Thomas E. Smith, District 19-West, Division 3

Circuit Judge Robert Herzfeld, District 22, Division 4

STATE DISTRICT COURT

Judge Dale Lipsmeyer, District 12

Judge Melanie Martin, District 31, Little Rock 1

Judge Wayne Gruber, District 31, Pulaski

Judge Milas "Butch" Hale III, District 31, Sherwood

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

Kevin R. Holmes Prosecuting Attorney, District 21*

*This is a special election to fill a vacancy.

A Section on 11/07/2019