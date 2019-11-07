MLB Calendar

Nov. 11-14 General managers' meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nov. 11 Rookies of the Year announced.

Nov. 12 Managers of the Year announced.

Nov. 13 Cy Young Awards announced.

Nov. 14 Most Valuable Player awards announced.

Nov. 14 Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Nov. 19-21 Owners meetings, Arlington, Texas.

Dec. 2 Last day for teams to offer 2020 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 8 Hall of Fame Modern Baseball committee vote announced, San Diego.

Dec. 9-12 Winter meetings, San Diego.

2020

Jan. 10 Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 21 Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame voting results announced.

