Clifton Blackwell appears Wednesday in court in Milwaukee, facing charges in an acid attack on a Hispanic man.

Acid in face leads to hate-crime count

MILWAUKEE — A 61-year-old white Milwaukee man accused of throwing acid on a Hispanic man’s face will be charged with a hate crime, increasing the possible sentence he may receive if convicted, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Prosecutors filed one charge against Clifton Blackwell — first-degree reckless injury — but added the sentencing enhancers of hate crime and use of a dangerous weapon. The two enhancers could add 10 years in prison if he’s convicted.

The victim, Mahud Villalaz, 42, said his attacker approached him near a restaurant Friday night and confronted him about being parked too close to a bus stop. Prosecutors said Blackwell then asked, “Why did you invade my country?” and “Why don’t you respect my laws?”

Villalaz, a U.S. citizen who immigrated from Peru, said he moved his car but Blackwell continued to berate him, calling him “illegal,” followed by an expletive. Villalaz said he called Blackwell a racist and Blackwell threw the acid after Villalaz said “everyone come from somewhere first.”

Surveillance video from the restaurant recorded the attack, which left Villalaz with second-degree burns on his face.

Congress passes animal-cruelty bill

WASHINGTON — Congress has passed a bill making certain types of animal cruelty a federal felony, expanding a 2010 law that made creation or distribution of “animal crushing” videos illegal. The new bill would make the underlying acts of cruelty a federal crime.

The Senate unanimously passed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act on Tuesday, two weeks after the House passed it on a voice vote.

“There’s no place in a civilized society for maiming and torturing animals — period,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who shepherded the bill with Blumenthal, called it a major victory to stop animal cruelty and make communities safer.

The act would prohibit extreme acts of cruelty when they occur in interstate commerce or on federal property, and cracks down on the sexual abuse of animals. While current federal law bans the sale or distribution of videos showing animals being crushed, burned or tortured, it does not prohibit the underlying conduct.

The act is limited to interstate commerce and federal property, and would not interfere with local animal-cruelty laws or enforcement, supporters said.

Florida Reps. Ted Deutch and Vern Buchanan sponsored the bill. Deutch, a Democrat, said it “sends a clear message that our society does not accept cruelty against animals” and noted that the bill received overwhelming support from both parties.

The bill now goes to President Donald Trump. A White House spokesman declined to comment Wednesday.

Puerto Rican senator, 7 others arrested

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — FBI agents arrested Puerto Rico Sen. Abel Nazario and seven other people early Wednesday as part of an investigation into corruption in the U.S. territory.

The U.S. attorney’s office said the suspects include former municipal employees who were indicted on one count of theft or bribery involving programs that receive federal funds.

Some suspects are accused of using more than $5,000 worth of municipal funds to in part pay other suspects to work on Nazario’s senatorial campaign. Authorities said some suspects also helped the campaigns of other politicians whose support was sought by Nazario when he was mayor of Yauco.

Among the suspects is the town’s former director of human resources and the mayor’s special assistant.

Puerto Rico Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz asked for Nazario’s resignation shortly after his arrest.

Nazario told reporters that he would not step down and said he is innocent.

“If the New Progressive Party thinks Abel Nazario is an obstacle, let them expel me. But I am not leaving. This is my home,” he said.

Federal authorities previously arrested Nazario in September 2018 and accused him of defrauding his employees while serving as mayor of Yauco.

Texas executes inmate for 2002 slaying

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas inmate who was a member of a white supremacist gang was executed Wednesday evening for strangling a woman over fears she would alert police about his drug operation.

Justen Hall, 38, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the October 2002 slaying of Melanie Billhartz. Prosecutors said Hall killed Billhartz, 29, with an extension cord from his drug house in El Paso and then buried her body in New Mexico.

Hall also had been charged with a second slaying. From the death chamber gurney, he apologized “from the bottom of my heart” to the families of both of his victims “for the pain and suffering I caused.”

He was pronounced dead at 6:32 p.m., 19 minutes after the lethal dose of pentobarbital was administered.

His attorneys had asked to stop the execution, alleging he was not competent to be executed. A judge in El Paso last month denied the request. No other appeals were filed.