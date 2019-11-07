Northwest Arkansas man arrested in connection with shooting

ROGERS — A man has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday shooting.

Keith Foster, police spokesman, said Thursday that David Arthur Adair Jr. is in the Benton County Jail.

Adair, 26, of 8912 S. Park Road, was booked into the jail at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday and is being held with no bond set.

He was arrested in connection with battery and possession of firearms by certain persons.

Two men were arguing at a house in the 700 block of West Maple Street across from the U.S. Post Office, Foster said. One of the men was shot in the foot and taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Adair's arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 16.