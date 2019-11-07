ON THE GO: Ballet Arkansas company members choreograph, dance in 'Debut'

DANCE 'DEBUT'

Ballet Arkansas makes its "Debut," 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday at Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. The program features five new contemporary works by emerging choreographers from Ballet Arkansas' company — Paul Tillman, Deanna Stanton, Meredith Loy, Matthew Larson and Hannah Bradshaw, with music by, among others, Nils Frahm, the Andrews Sisters, Gene Kelly, Arvo Part, Ludwig van Beethoven and Max Richter — with each choreographer cast in at least one of the others' works. An in-depth discussion with the choreographers and Ballet Arkansas' executive and artistic director, Michael Fothergill, is part of the process. Tickets are $25 in advance (visit balletarkansas.org/debut); at the door, they're $30, $15 for college students with a valid ID.

FOLK FESTIVAL

Quirky downtown Eureka Springs will ring with old-time music as it hosts the 72nd annual Ozark Folk Festival through Sunday. There will be free music in Basin Spring Park through the weekend and a parade at 2 p.m. Sunday. Headliners at The Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. are Ozark Mountain Daredevils, 8 p.m. Friday and Marty Stuart, 7 p.m. Saturday; tickets are $25-$55 — visit theaud.com. Also look for the Barefoot Ball with Pierce Edens, 6:30 p.m. today in the Barefoot Ballroom at the Basin Park Hotel, 12 Spring St.; tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the door ($5 if you kick off your shoes and go barefoot). Visit eurekasprings.org/folk.

'MAGIC & MASQUERADE'

"A Mystical Evening of Magic & Masquerade," a benefit for the Weekend Theater, features hors d'oeuvres, drinks, dancing, a silent auction, a costume contest and entertainment, 7 p.m. Saturday at Unitarian Universalist Church, 1818 Reservoir Road, Little Rock. It's the theater's inaugural "Offstage Celebration"; tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door. Visit tinyurl.com/TWTMasquerade.

BUYING BOOKS

Stock the shelves and maybe pick up a few early Christmas presents at the Friends of Central Arkansas Library System's book sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday in the basement at the CALS Main Library, 100 Rock St., Little Rock. Used hardbacks are $2; paperbacks are $1. FOCAL members get early access, 5-7 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Friday-Saturday. Call (501) 918-3000 or visit cals.org.

ACQUIRING ART

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., Little Rock, opens its doors for an evening of local artists' works at 5X5, 5-8 p.m. Friday. The art exhibit and sale include food trucks, drinks and music. All the artworks are for sale for $55 but general admission is free. Call (501) 378-0405 or visit therep.org.

Rex Nelson. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams

William E. Woodruff

BICENTENNIAL BIRTHDAY

Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock, celebrates the 200th birthday of the Arkansas Gazette, the oldest paper west of the Mississippi River, for its 2nd Friday Art Night gathering, 5-8 p.m. Friday. Democrat-Gazette editor and columnist Rex Nelson reflects on the paper's two-century history and its impact on the state at 6 p.m. in the museum's Ottenheimer Theater. A special mini-exhibit showcases items related to the paper and its founder, William E. Woodruff, who printed the first edition of the Gazette at Arkansas Post in 1819. The museum's Woodruff Print Shop will offer demonstrations of the kind of press Woodruff used upstairs; downstairs, guests can try out mini-presses with the Gazette masthead. Charlotte Taylor performs; Lost Forty Brewing will dispense its products. Sponsor is the Historic Arkansas Museum Foundation. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9351 or visit HistoricArkansas.org.

Casting Crowns

CASTING CROWNS

Casting Crowns, Elevation Worship and Hillsong Worship "headline" the Elevation Worship USA Tour, making a central Arkansas stop at 7 p.m. today at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets are $24-$71.50 plus service charges; VIP packages are $103.50 and $153.50. There is a limit of eight tickets per household. Visit ticketmaster.com.

— Compiled by Jennifer Nixon

and Eric E. Harrison

Weekend on 11/07/2019