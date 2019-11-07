100 years ago

Nov. 7, 1919

• Two additional sweet potato growers' associations, with a combined membership of more than 100 growers, will apply for charter status in the Arkansas Sweet Potato Growers' Association. These are the Cabot and Poyen local associations. J.H. Tull, marketing specialist with the Agricultural Extension Division, made this announcement yesterday when he returned from a visit to several growers' associations over the state who wanted information and advice as to the exchange and marketing of the present crop.

50 years ago

Nov. 7, 1969

• With this challenge to Arkansas school teachers, a year-long celebration of a century of education in Arkansas was concluded Thursday night at the close of an original pageant, "The Spirit and the Splendor," presented before more than 2,000 persons at the Coliseum. The pageant, presented as part of the three-day Arkansas Education Association convention which will end today, depicted the growth of the AEA during its 100-year history and its impact on the development of education in Arkansas.

25 years ago

Nov. 7, 1994

• Arkansas students increasingly are choosing two-year public colleges over four-year universities with the addition of 12 new technical colleges throughout the state. The higher education system enrolled fewer full-time students last year than the year before, but the total number of public college students, including part timers, continues to increase. A small but unprecedented decrease between 1992-93 and 1993-94 occurred at the four-year universities. Two-year colleges and graduate schools continued trends toward higher enrollments in 1993-94. Higher education officials say the Arkansas numbers reflect a national shift toward two-year institutions because of lower costs, greater accessibility and greater flexibility for working students. Ed Crowe, the Higher Education Department's senior associate director, said Arkansas' original stable of community colleges was already growing more rapidly than its universities when the Legislature created the technical colleges in 1991. Older students who are changing careers, improving their skills or trying college for the first time tend to choose two-year over four-year schools, Crowe said. There's more growth potential in attracting more of those students because there are simply fewer 18-year-olds than there used to be.

10 years ago

Nov. 7, 2009

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas board of trustees voted Friday to hire a Little Rock advertising agency to market the university in an effort to boost enrollment. The board hired Cranford Johnson Robinson Woods to spend 60 percent of its efforts on recruiting new students, and 40 percent of its efforts on general marketing. The ad agency will receive $735,000 for the first year, and $800,000 has been budgeted for each additional year the contract is renewed. The board's decision comes six months after former UCA interim President Tom Courtway told legislators that the school had cut ties with the university's former advertising agency, Little Rock-based Combs & Co. A state audit said the university and the school's primary advertising agency "appear to have converted public funds to private funds" as part of an effort to pay a football coach more than the state salary cap.

Metro on 11/07/2019