OTHERS SAY: A victory for free speech on the National Mall

The National Park Service has withdrawn a proposal that would have imposed onerous restrictions on protests on the Mall and other federal land in Washington. This represents a full retreat by the Trump administration and, more important, a victory for the First Amendment.

Citing the feedback it had received from the public--more than 140,000 comments--the Park Service announced last Monday it was ending its effort to rewrite the regulations that govern speech and demonstrations on public lands under federal jurisdiction in Washington.

The Park Service has the responsibility and the legal obligation to protect First Amendment activity, and so it is good that officials came to their senses and dropped this plan. But the real credit goes to the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, which first raised the alarm about the changes, and the hundreds of organizations of all stripes that joined in opposing the plan during the comment period.

Editorial on 11/07/2019