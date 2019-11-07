Congress party volunteers hold signs that read, “Hope you are listening, Delhi is crying,” as they march Wednesday protesting the levels of pollution in New Delhi, India.

Smog lets up, New Delhi schools reopen

NEW DELHI -- Schools reopened Wednesday in the Indian capital with toxic air level coming down by more than half since authorities declared a health emergency last weekend.

With strong winds blowing away pollutants, the air-quality index at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi read 155 as compared to 500 over the weekend that was 10 times the recommended World Health Organization level.

Air pollution in New Delhi peaks around every Nov. 1 because of smog from festival fireworks and smoke from the burning of agricultural fields.

A Supreme Court-appointed panel temporarily banned construction activity in the New Delhi region to control the dust in the air.

Authorities also barred smoke-spewing cargo trucks from city streets, experimented at limiting the number of cars on the road and ordered builders to cover construction sites to hold down dust.

But the battle is not over as authorities tackle a large amount of toxic foam floating in the Yamuna River, caused partly by high ammonia levels emanating from industrial pollutants.

Environmental activists say many rivers across India have become dirtier as the country's economy develops, with city sewage, farming pesticides and industrial effluents freely flowing into waterways despite laws against polluting.

American shoots self, wife in Thailand

BANGKOK -- An American man who was among three prisoners who staged a violent escape from a courthouse in Thailand shot and wounded himself and his Thai wife on Wednesday as police surrounded them.

Police Lt. Gen. Satawat Hirunburana said as officers approached the couple seeking their surrender, Bart Allen Helmus pointed a gun at his wife and told the police not to approach.

Satawat said Helmus, 40, shot his wife first and then shot himself in his right temple. Helmus was hospitalized in serious condition, while his wife's injury was less serious, he said.

The wife, Sirinapa Wisetrit, was under arrest with Helmus on a drug-trafficking charge carrying a possible death sentence, and escaped with him Monday from the provincial court in the eastern resort city of Pattaya.

Along with a Thai man facing the same charge, they escaped while being moved from a holding area to a courtroom.

Helmus and his wife were arrested in July after what was reported at the time to be a sting operation in which a police undercover agent bought methamphetamine from them. Police said they seized almost 2.2 pounds of the meth from them, as well as a gun with 200 bullets and $6,800.

Serbia set to buy Russian missile system

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Russia will deliver a sophisticated anti-aircraft missile system to Serbia even though the U.S. has warned of possible sanctions against the Balkan country in the event of such purchases.

Russia's state Tass news agency said Wednesday that the Pantsir-S system will be delivered to Serbia "in the next few months in accordance with the signed contract."

The U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans, Matthew Palmer, warned Serbia last week that the purchase of Russian weapons "poses a risk" of U.S. sanctions.

Serbia remains a key ally of Russia even though it wants to join the European Union. Belgrade has pledged to stay out of NATO and refused to join Western sanctions against Russia over the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has been helping Serbia beef up its military with fighter jets, attack helicopters and battle tanks, raising concerns in the war-scarred Balkan region. During the bloody breakup of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s, Serbia was at war with neighbors Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Tuesday in a state TV interview that Serbia is purchasing defensive weapons from the Russians and that he wants to avoid any U.S. sanctions "or confrontation with America."

Suspect held in Jordan stabbing attack

AMMAN, Jordan -- A man from a Palestinian refugee camp on Wednesday stabbed eight people, including four foreign tourists and their tour guide, at a popular archaeological site in northern Jordan, security officials said.

The suspect's family identified him as Mustafa Abu Tuameh. Family members said the 22-year-old was not a member of an organized militant group and believed he had acted alone. But they said he had recently become very religious, was very poor and apparently planned to die during his attack.

The wounded included three Mexican tourists and a Swiss woman, according to Jordanian security officials. Along with the tour guide, three other Jordanians, including two security officers and a bus driver, were hurt before the attacker was subdued and arrested.

Officials said two people, a Mexican woman and a Jordanian security officer, were in serious condition and airlifted to a hospital in the capital, Amman, by helicopter.

Later Wednesday, Jordan's health minister said all of the wounded were in stable condition, and none had life-threatening injuries.

Photo by AP/RAAD ADAYLEH

Royal Hashemite Court chief Yousef Issawi (right) visits some of the hospitalized victims of Wednesday’s knife attack in Jordan.

A Section on 11/07/2019