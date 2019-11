State college basketball composite schedule

TODAY'S GAMES

MEN

Hendrix College at Central Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Lyon College at Texas A&M-Texarkana, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN

Crowley's Ridge at Philander Smith, 5 p.m.

Blue Mountain (Tenn.) at Williams Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Champion Christian at Lyon College, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Ouachita Baptist vs. St. Cloud State at Searcy, 2:30 p.m.

John Brown vs. Missouri Valley at Atchison, Kan., 3 p.m.

Henderson State vs. Newman (Kan.) at Lancaster, Texas, 5 p.m.

Central Baptist College vs. LSU-Alexandria at Talladega, Ala., 5 p.m.

Fort Hays State at Arkansas Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Arkansas vs. Rogers State at Lancaster, Texas, 7 p.m.

Minot State at Harding, 7 p.m.

Rhodes College at Univ. of the Ozarks, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

WOMEN

New Orleans at Arkansas, 10:30 a.m.

Ark.-Fort Smith vs. Colorado School of Mines at Austin, Texas, noon

Henderson State vs. Missouri Southern State at Searcy, noon

Ouachita Baptist at Newman (Kan.), 2 p.m.

Emporia State at Harding, 4:45 p.m.

UAPB at Coastal Carolina, 5 p.m.

Southern Arkansas vs. Lincoln (Mo.) at Monticello, 5 p.m.

Central Baptist at NW (La.) State, 6:30 p.m.

John Brown vs. Paul Quinn at Waxahache, Texas, 8 p.m.

Upper Iowa at Ark.-Monticello, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Central Arkansas at Georgetown, 11 a.m.

Southern Arkansas vs. Newman (Kan.) at Lancaster, Texas, 1 p.m.

Central Baptist vs. Huston-Tillotson at Talladega, Ala., 2 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist vs. Minot State at Searcy, 2:30 p.m.

Henderson State vs. Rogers State at Lancaster, Texas, 3 p.m.

Bible Baptist College at Hendrix College, 3 p.m.

Evangel University at Williams Baptist, 3 p.m.

Wiley College at Philander Smith, 4 p.m.

John Brown vs. Benedictine (Kan.) at Atchison, Kan., 5 p.m.

Black Hills State at Ark.-Fort Smith, 5:30 p.m.

Emporia State at Arkansas Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Ark.-Monticello vs. Augustana (S.D.) at Warrensburg, Mo., 6 p.m.

UAPB at Gonzaga, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Harding, 7 p.m.

WOMEN

Ouachita Baptist vs. SW Minnesota State at Wichita, Kan., 10 a.m.

Henderson State vs. Emporia State at Searcy, noon

UALR at Rice, 1 p.m.

Crowley's Ridge at Arkansas Tech, 1 p.m.

Southern Arkansas vs. Upper Iowa at Monticello, 1 p.m.

Arkansas State at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Wiley College at Philander Smith, 2 p.m.

Lincoln (Mo.) at Ark.-Monticello, 3 p.m.

John Brown vs. Our Lady of the Lake at Waxahachie, Texas, 3 p.m.

Missouri Southern State at Harding, 4:45 p.m.

Ark.-Fort Smith vs. Colorado Christian at Austin, Texas, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

MEN

UALR at Illinois State, 3 p.m.

Metropolitan State at Ark.-Fort Smith, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Monticello vs. SW Minnesota State at Warrensburg, Mo., 4 p.m.

WOMEN

Hendrix College at Centenary, 1 p.m.

MONDAY'S GAMES

MEN

John Brown at Philander Smith, 7 p.m.

Hendrix at Univ. of the Ozarks, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN

Lane at Arkansas Tech, 2 p.m.

McNeese State at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Central Arkansas at Duke, 6 p.m.

North Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Lyon College at Crowley's Ridge, 7 p.m.

Champion Christian at Harding, 7:30 p.m.

Philander Smith at Texas A&M-Texarkana, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN

Ark.-Monticello at Mississippi College, 5:30 p.m.

Central Baptist at Randall University, 5:30 p.m.

John Brown at Evangel (Mo.), 5:30 p.m.

Philander Smith at Texas A&M-Texarkana, 5:30 p.m.

Hendrix at Central Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Sports on 11/07/2019