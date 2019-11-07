State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER Excellent Fair Good Good

BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Fair Fair Fair

CLEAR Fair Poor Fair Fair

CONWAY Good Good Good Good

GREERS FERRY Good Poor Good Excellent

HARRIS BRAKE Fair Fair Good Good

MAUMELLE Good Poor Good Fair

NORRELL Fair Poor Fair Good

OVERCUP -- -- -- --

LAKE PECKERWOOD -- -- -- --

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Good Good Good

SUNSET Fair Poor Good Good

WINONA Good Poor Good Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Good -- Good --

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Good Poor Excellent Fair

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Generation is sporadic and unpredictable. Fly fishermen are having success with midges, gold-ribbed hares ear and pheasant tails. Chartreuse and hot pink Trout Magnets are working for spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS Good -- Poor Good

NORFORK Good Good -- Good

WHITE RIVER Rainbow trout are biting live worms and XFactor white worms fished near the bottom. They are also biting small fuzzy peach or soft yellow eggs tied to a No. 8 or 10 hook. Most fish are being caught drift fishing due to swift current.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns such as ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning. Brown trout are biting sowbugs (size 14), Y2Ks (size 12), various colored San Juan worms and mop flies.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL Good -- -- Fair

WHITE OAK -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Fair Poor Poor Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting 1/8- and 1/4-ounce spoons from Spider Creek to the U.S. 62 Bridge.

FAYETTEVILLE Good Poor Poor Good

FORT SMITH -- -- -- --

SEQUOYAH Poor Poor Poor Good

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CHARLES -- -- -- --

CROWN Good Poor Fair Good

WHITE RIVER -- -- -- --

SPRING RIVER Low, clear water conditions have the trout hiding in deep pools. Euro nymphing has been working great with a small egg, nymph dropper. Caddis and blue-wing olives are working well, too.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA -- -- -- --

MILLWOOD Excellent -- Fair Fair

GREESON -- -- -- --

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Fair Poor Fair Excellent

CATHERINE Good Good -- Poor

DARDANELLE -- -- -- --

DEGRAY -- -- -- --

HAMILTON -- -- -- --

NIMROD Fair Poor Good Good

OUACHITA -- -- -- --

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER White bass are biting crankbaits, jerkbaits, spinnerbaits and jigs. Hybrid stripers also run with these fish and will hit the same prey items. Blue catfish in the 4- to 6-pound range have been caught next to the dam on live minnows and stink baits.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --

BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK -- -- -- --

CHICOT -- -- -- --

STORM CREEK -- -- -- --

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 11/07/2019