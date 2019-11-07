U.S. Senate confirms Rudofsky as federal judge in Eastern District of Arkansas

Lee Rudofsky is shown in this file photo.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to confirm Lee Philip Rudofsky as U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of Arkansas.
The vote was 51-41, with nine senators absent.
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, on a party-line vote last month, had supported his nomination.
Rudofsky, Arkansas' former solicitor general who has also served as Walmart Inc.'s senior director of its global anti-corruption compliance team, had the backing of the state's two Republican U.S. senators: John Boozman and Tom Cotton.
An American Bar Association panel had ranked Rudofsky as "qualified."
