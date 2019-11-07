VIDEO: Arkansas woman, 61, airlifted to hospital after lighting strike sparks fire; trailer destroyed

Piney Fire Chief Scott Miser looks at the damage a trailer received after a nearby tree was hit by lightning, causing the trailer to also catch fire. - Photo by Tanner Newton of The Sentinel-Record

ROYAL — A Royal woman suffered burns to her hands and feet and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Memphis on Wednesday morning after her trailer caught fire due to a lightning strike, Piney Fire Chief Scott Miser said.

Miser said the fire was caused by lightning striking a tree near the trailer in the 8100 block of Albert Pike Road.

He said the call for the fire came in at 6:56 a.m. When he arrived at the scene, Miser said a passerby, who is a nurse, had already arrived and was assisting the 61-year-old victim.

[Video not loading? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xh3s-cMFRGg]

The injured woman, Miser said, "had pretty good burns to her hands and feet."

In addition to the nurse, another passerby had stopped and was helping take care of several dogs that were at the scene, Miser said.

Miser said the helicopter that airlifted the homeowner from the scene was "taking her to Memphis instead of Little Rock" due to bad weather in the area.

The trailer was destroyed, and a car was damaged by debris from the tree that exploded. Miser said 12 firefighters assisted with putting out the fire. They had two fire engines, two tankers and a service vehicle assist them.

Miser said the Garland County Sheriff's Department's Criminal Investigation Division investigated the scene and "ruled it an obvious lightning strike."

Local on 11/07/2019