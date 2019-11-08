Arkansas 2020 commitment statistics

• Season totals listed under individual player:

POS NAME HT. WT. 40 SCHOOL TONIGHT

ATH KELVONTAY DIXON 6-0 173 4.4 Carthage, Texas at Kilgore

• 41-687 receiving, 13 TDs, 14-133 rushing

DE TYRECE EDWARDS 6-3 240 -- Knoxville (Tenn.) West vs. Walker Valley

• 71 TT, 15.5 TFL, 8.5 SA

LB DREW FRANCIS 6-2 200 4.79 Knoxville (Tenn.) West vs. Walker Valley

• 61 TT, 14 TFL, 2 SA, 1 BP for a TD, 1 RF

TE BRANDON FRAZIER 6-7 231 -- McKinney (Texas) North at Poteet

• 28-587 receiving, 5 TDs

ATH JOHN GENTRY 5-10 190 4.56 Houston North Shore at Channelview

• 16-263 receiving, 3 TDs, 30-183 rushing, 2 TDs

CB MIKE HARRIS 6-0 183 4.3 Phenix City (Ala.) Central vs. Fairhope

• 22 UT, 28 AT, 1 RF

TE ALLEN HORACE 6-5 242 -- Crockett, Texas vs Franklin

• 15-313 receiving, 3 TDs, 1-35 rushing

WR MASON MANGUM 5-11 171 4.45 Austin (Texas) Westlake at Bowie

• 42-601 receiving, 7 TDs, 4-126 KOR, 4-40 PR, 2 two-point conversions

QB CHANDLER MORRIS 5-10 172 4.5 Dallas Highland Park



vs. Mansfield Timberview

• 152-214-2520 passing, 30 TDs, 11 INTs, 74-454 rushing, 14 TDs, 1-9 receiving

DE JASHAUD STEWART 6-2 224 4.61 Jonesboro at Marion, Thur.

• 65 UT, 22 AT, 18 TFL, 11 SA, 12 QB hurries, 1 RF, 2 FF

DE BLAYNE TOLL 6-6 244 4.88 Hazen vs. Marvell, Thur.

• 45 TT, 26 TFL, 10 SA, 14-170 receiving, 2 TDs, 6-67 rushing, 1 TD, 1-1-51 passing, 1 TD

ATH DARIN TURNER 6-3 215 -- Memphis Central at Collierville

• 17-304 receiving, 5 TDs, 1-minus 2 yards rushing, 12.5 TT, 1 TFL, 5 INTs, 5 PBUs

OLB CATRELL WALLACE 6-6 212 -- Bryant at Conway

• 37 TT, 4 TFL , 2 SA, 3 QB hurries, 4 PBU, 2 blocked punts

WR SAVION WILLIAMS 6-5 195 -- Marshall, Texas vs. Pine Tree

• 12-121 receiving, 2 TDs, 75-800 rushing, 14 TDs, 39-75-942 passing, 8 TDs, 1 INT

LAST WEEK

KELVONTAY DIXON (4-65 receiving in 34-14 victory over Henderson); TYRECE EDWARDS ( 6 TT, 1 SA, 2 TFL in 42-7 victory over Campbell County); DREW FRANCIS (7 TT, 1 TFL in 42-7 victory over Campbell County); BRANDON FRAZIER (Open date); JOHN GENTRY (5-31 rushing, 1 TD in 42-14 victory over Beaumont United); MIKE HARRIS (Open date); ALLEN HORACE (No stats -- injured) in 56-16 victory over Westwood); MASON MANGUM (4-41 receiving in 49-7 victory over Anderson); CHANDLER MORRIS (16-27-288 passing, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 19-107 rushing, 2 TDs in 42-35 victory over Lancaster); JASHAUD STEWART (5 UT, 2 AT, 3 TFL, 2 SA in 31-7 victory over Sylvan Hills); BLAYNE TOLL (9 TT, 5 TFL, 4 SA, 2-18 receiving, 1 TD, 1-1-51 passing, TD in 48-0 victory over Lee); DARIN TURNER (NA in 17-0 loss to Whitehaven); CATRELL WALLACE (5 TT in 35-21 victory over North Little Rock); SAVION WILLIAMS (2-7-80 passing, 20-152 rushing, 4 TDs in 35-8 victory over Whitehouse)

