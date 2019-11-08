Sections
Arkansas man charged with rape, burglary

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 2:46 p.m.
A Hope man was arrested Friday in connection to a break-in and rape in the city last month.

Randy Williams, 36, faces one count of rape and one count of aggravated residential burglary.

Hope police responded around 6 a.m. Oct. 9 to South Johnson Street for a reported rape, according to a news release.

A woman told police she awoke between 3:30 and 4 a.m. to and saw a man in her home, according to the release. She told police the man raped her.

Police did not elaborate in the release how Williams was developed as a suspect.

He is being held in the Hempstead County jail awaiting his first court appearance.

