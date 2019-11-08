Arkansas women cruise in season opener

— A short bench was no problem for Arkansas in its season opener Friday morning.

Chelsea Dungee scored a game-high 22 points and the No. 22 Razorbacks defeated New Orleans 82-52 at Bud Walton Arena.

The game was dubbed “Elementary Day” and the announced attendance of 6,801 included around 5,600 students from local schools.

Arkansas (1-0) opened on a 15-2 run and trailed the Privateeers (1-1) for only 17 seconds.

Amber Ramirez hit two 3-pointers during the run, part of a 12-for-37 performance from beyond the arc for the Razorbacks. Dungee made five 3-pointers, and Ramirez and Alexis Tolefree made four apiece.

Arkansas forward Taylah Thomas finished with 10 points and 21 rebounds. Thomas' rebound total was one off the single-game record for the Razorbacks that was set by Shelly Wallace in 1988.

Ramirez scored 12 points, and Tolefree and Makayla Daniels each scored 11. Nine Arkansas players scored at least one point.

The Razorbacks led 26-12 at the end of the first quarter and 40-26 at halftime, and by as many as 37 points. The team was without three players who were injured, including returning starters Kiara Williams and Jailyn Mason.

Arkansas made 26 of 69 field goal attempts and was 18-of-25 from the free throw line. Dungee was 10-of-13 from the line.

Mia Deck scored 13 points to lead New Orleans.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Monday at 7 p.m. against McNeese State.