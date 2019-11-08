CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 28, STUTTGART 6

CENT. ARK. CHRISTIAN 28, STUTTGART 6
STUTTGART -- Sophomore Gentry Miller had 190 yards rushing to lead the Mustangs (7-3, 5-2 2-4A) past the Ricebirds (1-9, 1-6).
Miller scored three touchdowns and had 27 total carries.
As a team, the Mustangs rushed for more than 200 yards.
Senior Aiden Hunter scored CAC's other touchdown on a 21-yard run.
