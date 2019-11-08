• Michael Peterson, CEO of a New York foundation that placed a new national debt clock displaying a running tally of the nation's nearly $23 trillion debt on a billboard in downtown Atlanta in time for this month's Democratic presidential debate, said he hopes it will spark discussion.

• Ren Dorr, 31, a lobsterman fishing about 5 miles off the coast of Harrington, Maine, hauled in a 100-pound buck deer that was so tired it "laid right down like a dog" on his boat's deck after it was pulled from currents that were sweeping it out to sea.

• Eric Trump, President Donald Trump's son, reported for jury duty Thursday at the lower Manhattan building that houses New York state civil and criminal courts, and was included in a pool of potential jurors to hear a weapon-possession case.

• Nikki Jacobs turned her 13-year-old son, a suspect in two slayings, over to U.S. Marshals in Lumberton, N.C., after the teen escaped from juvenile court and spent two days at his grandmother's abandoned house before showing up at an uncle's house.

• Bobby Edwards, the white manager of a Conway, S.C., restaurant who was convicted of forcing a black man with intellectual disabilities to work for up to 18 hours a day without pay, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must pay nearly $273,000 in restitution.

• Patti Ragan, with the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Fla., said Sandra, a 33-year-old orangutan that spent 25 years at the now-closed Buenos Aires Zoo and was declared by an Argentinian judge to be a nonhuman person with the legal right to better living conditions, is settling into her new home at the center.

• Edwin "Eddie" Graybeal, a deputy and the son of Washington County, Tenn., Sheriff Ed Graybeal, was indicted on assault and misconduct charges after another officer's body camera recorded him slapping a handcuffed inmate.

• Sonnia Gaston, 18, who slammed the door when she angrily left a courtroom in Virginia Beach, Va., where her boyfriend had a probation-violation hearing, was cited for contempt of court and sentenced to 10 days in jail.

• Nathan Dahm, an Oklahoma Republican state senator who sought to rename a stretch of Route 66 after President Donald Trump, abandoned the effort after other state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, rejected naming highway sections after any political figure.

