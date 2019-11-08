Sections
Little Rock police investigate murder-suicide

by Clara Turnage | Today at 3:58 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Authorities were on the scene of a shooting at 5201 Geyer Springs Road Friday afternoon. - Photo by Clara Turnage

Little Rock police found two people fatally shot in an apartment complex Friday in what a spokesman said is an apparent murder-suicide.

Little Rock police responded at 1:55 p.m. to an unknown trouble call at 5201 Geyer Springs Road after a 911 caller and a school official at Geyer Springs Elementary reported hearing gunshots, Officer Eric Barnes said.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown, Barnes said, but that lockdown was lifted by 3 p.m.

Officers found a man and woman who had been fatally shot in an apartment on the first floor of a Summit at Geyer Springs building, Barnes said. Barnes said the two were in a relationship.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released, pending family notification.

