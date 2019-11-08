LONOKE 26, RIVERVIEW 14

SEARCY -- Two long second-half touchdowns with the difference for the Jackrabbits (6-4, 5-2 2-4A) over the Raiders (7-3, 5-2).

Lonoke trailed Riverview 14-13 heading into halftime.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

But about a minute into the second half, sophomore quarterback Spencer Pepper threw a 50-yard pass to junior Anthony Parks for a touchdown to put the Jackrabbits up 19-14. But the Jackrabbits missed the two-point conversion attempt.

In the fourth quarter, Pepper ran 74 yards for a touchdown for a 26-14 lead.

Sports on 11/08/2019