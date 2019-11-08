LR PARKVIEW 54, LR FAIR 0

Thomas McCauley rushed for 102 yards and 3 touchdowns on 4 carries to lead Little Rock Parkview (4-6, 2-5 5A-Central) past Little Rock Fair (0-10, 0-7) at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Landon Rogers completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns in the first half for the Patriots.

CENT. ARK. CHRISTIAN 28, STUTTGART 6

Erin Outley caught 3 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

