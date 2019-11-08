Man facing firearms count

A 40-year-old man shot by North Little Rock police last month was indicted Thursday on a federal firearm charge stemming from the incident.

Anthony Tywayne Ashby was wounded in an encounter with an undercover officer just before 3 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Broadway Motel at 2800 E. Broadway.

A police report states that Ashby pulled a gun on the unidentified officer. Ashby was not seriously injured and was booked into the Pulaski County jail about seven hours later, where he remains without bail. The indictment states that Ashby was armed with a Taurus 9mm pistol with ammunition.

Ashby is a parolee awaiting trial in Pulaski County Circuit Court on a cocaine-trafficking charge stemming from an Oct. 1, 2018, arrest by Pulaski County deputies.

According to an arrest report, investigator Cody Martin had a residence on Woodrow Street under surveillance when Ashby approached the officer and asked if he "was OK," while showing a small clear bag containing white powder. Martin said Ashby had told him "if I needed anything to let him know."

Ashby was arrested after Martin called for backup, and a search revealed cocaine in Ashby's back pocket, according to a report.

Ashby did not go quietly, according to the report, refusing to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed and yelling, "motherf**, get your f*** hands off of me." Ashby was released on his own recognizance after a night in jail, records show.

Metro on 11/08/2019