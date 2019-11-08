NLR charges say man spat, kicked

A Jacksonville man faces eight criminal charges after he kicked and spat in a North Little Rock police officer's face Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

North Little Rock police arrested Alorti Damarcus Weaver, 27, on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances with purpose to distribute, third-degree battery, disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations, the report said.

When two North Little Rock officers saw Weaver, who had several warrants out for his arrest, near 4500 Boyer St., they pulled over and placed him in handcuffs, the report said. Weaver began kicking at officers, striking one officer in the face, and spitting on them before one of the officers pepper sprayed him, the report said.

Weaver was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond Thursday, according to the jail's roster.

Boy found roaming in street; mom held

A Little Rock woman was arrested Thursday after police found her 4-year-old son wandering near Baseline Road, a report said.

Little Rock police officers arrested Maria Estela Rivera-Martinez, 27, on a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor after finding her son in the area of 9000 Baseline Road, the report said.

Officers took the boy back to his residence but could not find Rivera-Martinez and placed the child into the custody of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the report said. Rivera-Martinez later reported her son as missing and was arrested.

Rivera-Martinez was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Thursday evening, according to the jail's roster.

