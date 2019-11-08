Police: Carjacker pushes man from pickup outside Walmart in Little Rock, drives off

A 60-year-old Little Rock man was pushed from his pickup outside a Walmart late Thursday by a robber who then drove off in the vehicle, authorities said.

It happened about 11:20 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on Shackleford Road near Interstate 430, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim told investigators that the assailant "pushed him out" of his red 1999 Ford F150 and then sped off as he was still holding onto the door, according to the report. The victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center for injuries described by police as a possible dislocated or broken finger on his right hand.

The carjacker drove south on Shackleford Road from the store, police said. Officers searched the area but didn't make an arrest or find the stolen truck, which has a license plate of CZ316864.