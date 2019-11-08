Sarah Huckabee Sanders, AG Leslie Rutledge pay filing fee for Trump campaign

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (left) and Sarah Huckabee Sanders (center) on Friday paid President Donald Trump’s filing fee to run for re-election in Arkansas. - Photo by Tommy Metthe

President Donald Trump’s former press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, joined Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Friday to pay Trump’s filing fee to the Republican Party to run for re-election in Arkansas.

Huckabee, an Arkansas native, said she wished to “convey our strong support of the president” ahead of his re-election campaign.

The Republican Party will officially file paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office to have Trump’s name placed on the 2020 ballot later this afternoon.

[ARKANSAS ELECTIONS: Searchable list of candidates who have filed for office » arkansasonline.com/elections/2020candidates]

Asked if Trump would make a stop in Arkansas for one of his signature rallies, both Rutledge and Sanders said they were hopeful he would — even if his campaign faces a tougher fight in other states.

“He doesn’t have to because this is going to be a state that votes for Donald Trump,” Sanders said.

The only other candidate that has filed for the Republican presidential nomination in Arkansas is perennial candidate Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.