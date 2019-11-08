FULL LIST: Veterans Day closings in central Arkansas

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by the New Year’s Day holiday on Thursday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: All routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Sherwood: Monday’s route will run Tuesday. All other garbage collection routes will run at their normal time. Recycling routes will run one day late.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule. Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

north of the river: Regular schedule.

south of the river: Regular schedule.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices closed Monday.

Jacksonville: Offices closed Monday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices closed Monday. Little Rock: Offices closed Monday.

Maumelle: Offices closed Monday. North Little Rock: Offices closed Monday.

Sherwood: Offices closed Monday.

Wrightsville: Offices closed Monday.

Pulaski County: Offices closed today.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed Monday.

State: Offices closed Monday.

Federal: Offices closed Monday. State Capitol: The State Capitol offices are closed Monday, but the building remains open.

Little Rock 311 Services: Offices are closed Monday.

POST OFFICE

Offices are closed Monday. Deliveries will not be made, and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Open regular hours.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed Monday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open regular hours.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Regular schedule.

Little Rock: Regular schedule.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Pulaski County Special: Regular schedule.

ROCK REGION METRO

Buses will run as usual.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Regular office hours.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces Monday in observance of Veterans Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.