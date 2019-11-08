W. Memphis gets to work after lull

WEST MEMPHIS -- Mountain Home's ball-control offense limited West Memphis to just one offensive snap in the first quarter, but the script flipped the rest of the way in a 33-7 victory for the Blue Devils.

The Bombers (0-10, 0-7 6A-East) took the opening kick and ran 20 consecutive plays before missing a 27-yard field goal.

West Memphis' first and only offensive snap in the first quarter came at the 24-second mark, and it was a fumbled exchange. The Bombers recovered the fumble at the Blue Devils' 18.

Three plays later, Brock Bogy gave Mountain Home a 6-0 lead with a 1-yard touchdown run, and Carlos Cardenas' extra point made it 7-0.

Mountain Home ran only three more plays in the first half while the Blue Devils (6-4, 5-2) charged back with three quick touchdowns, which were set up by two recovered pooch kicks.

"I hate playing Mountain Home because they can just limit your possessions, and I have to give their coaches credit," West Memphis Coach Billy Elmore said. "They do what they have to do to give themselves the best chance at winning. But it's a headache for the other teams."

In a span of 6:41, the Blue Devils got three touchdowns from senior Kendarious Moore off of runs of 12, 3 and 5 yards.

It was Moore's second game on offense in his career after Elmore moved him from linebacker to running back in a Wildcat formation.

West Memphis took a 19-7 lead into halftime on the strength of running 23 plays to Mountain Home's three the rest of the second quarter.

West Memphis rushed for 210 yards in the second quarter and limited Mountain Home to 74 on the ground in the first half.

Senior Cedric Loving's 7-yard touchdown with 9:55 to play in the third quarter gave the Blue Devils a 26-7 cushion, and the scoring was capped by a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Owens McConnell to Jamual Crayton with 5:16 left in the third.

