After rest, Atlanta meets New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- If the increasingly healthy New Orleans Saints perform as well in the second half of their season as the first, they'll win a franchise record 14 regular season games.

"I would take it," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. "But we've got a lot of football left. I'm excited to play these games because I want to see how good this team can be. I don't think we've reached our potential yet."

If Brees is right, then a rough season might get rougher for the free-falling Atlanta Falcons (1-7), who'll try to stem a six-game slide when they visit first-place New Orleans (7-1) on Sunday.

The Saints not only survived, but thrived, when Brees was forced to miss five starts with a thumb injury. They went 5-0 with Teddy Bridgewater filling in. Then Brees came back in Week 8 and passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns, even better than his only other full game in Week 1, when he passed for 370 yards and two scores.

"How do you get better after missing five games? I don't know," Falcons Coach Dan Quinn said. "Not only did he not miss a beat, he played fantastic. ... He sets a standard of consistency and he just never seems to back off."

Brees made do in Week 8 without dynamic running back Alvin Kamara or top receiving tight end Jared Cook, who have both missed two games but appear ready to return after last week's bye. Considering top defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins missed the season's first three weeks while recovering from an Achilles tendon tear last January, the Saints enter Week 9 healthier than at any point this season.

"It's scary. We got so much talent," Kamara said after asserting he was ready to play this weekend. "Knowing what we have, everybody's excited."

The Falcons also are coming off a bye week and hoping the shuffling of coaching assignments, combined with QB Matt Ryan's return from an ankle injury that sidelined him one game, could bring about a morale-boosting victory over an NFC South Division rival.

"It has been a tough beginning for us," Quinn said. "He [Ryan] and Drew have battled many times on opposite sidelines. We're certainly anticipating those two going at it head-to-head again."

The Falcons, who entered the NFL in 1966, and the Saints, founded in 1967, have played 99 regular season games, with Atlanta winning 51.

Sean Payton, the Saints' coach since 2006, has seen the favored team struggle enough in this regional rivalry to envision a competitive game, regardless of how much better New Orleans has looked this season.

"Having played them as many times as we have and knowing each time how these games have finished, it really hasn't mattered, the records heading into the game," Payton said, noting that three of Atlanta's losses were by a touchdown or less. "They've been in some hard-fought games and they've had some injuries."

