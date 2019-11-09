BALD KNOB 27, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 22
BALD KNOB -- Quarterback Johnson Capps rushed for two short second-quarter touchdowns en route to the Bulldogs' (7-3, 5-2 2-4A) close victory over Southside Batesville (3-7, 3-4).
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
Sports on 11/09/2019
Print Headline: BALD KNOB 27, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 22
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.