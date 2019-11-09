BALD KNOB 27, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 22

BALD KNOB -- Quarterback Johnson Capps rushed for two short second-quarter touchdowns en route to the Bulldogs' (7-3, 5-2 2-4A) close victory over Southside Batesville (3-7, 3-4).

