A Big Day in the Carson Household

My husband, Clay turned 60 years old today.

A big milestone to be sure. He was gracious enough to share it with me, since I was named alumni of the year for the UA Horticulture Department,

and the celebration was this morning on the Fayetteville campus.

Clay and I drove up yesterday evening. I was hoping to see great fall foliage on the drive before it turned dark, but that was not the case. We did see some great trees near campus today but overall, on the drive, they are done!

The Horticulture Alumni awards were at a tailgate party outside, but luckily, covered. Heaters were scattered around, but it was still a chilly morning. There was a wonderful meal,with two beautiful cakes,

and a slew of our family and friends in attendance. I was honored as distinguished alumni and my good friend, David Munsey was the early career alumni award winner.

It was a delightful event and I can't think of a better person to share it with. My dear friend and mentor Gerald Klingaman said a few words about me, and also wrote a poem!

I am truly humbled. Gerald was first my professor, then my colleague, for a bit my boss, and always my mentor and most importantly, my friend. He is near and dear to me, so it was doubly special that he should present the award.

I was also thrilled that Julie, Jennifer,

Patsy and Dave,

and Elaine

came to share in the festivities. I wish timing had allowed my children to be in attendance, but work schedules, prevented that. It was a special day.

Afterwards, Clay and I drove home while he listened to the appalling football game. Tonight the kids came by and we gave him his gifts,

and then we all went to a wonderful dinner at the Pantry.

His big party will be next weekend.

