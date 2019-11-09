Cotton's late touchdown pass comes just in time for NLR

CABOT -- Kareame Cotton played only one series against Cabot, but the junior quarterback made it count.

Cotton threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Bralin Battles with 17 seconds remaining in the game to lift North Little Rock to a 37-36 victory in 7A-Central action Friday night at Panther Stadium.

Cotton's touchdown pass was followed by junior place-kicker Liam Selhorst's game-winning extra point. It was North Little Rock's only lead of the game.

The Charging Wildcats (6-4, 5-2 7A-Central) trailed 36-30 when offensive coordinator Blake Pizan tapped Cotton to enter with 3:29 remaining to play. The drive began at the Cabot 49, but a first-down holding penalty pushed North Little Rock back to its 43.

Cotton's first pass attempt was a 12-yard completion, then he gained 5 and 7 yards on consecutive running plays. Following an 11-yard completion, North Little Rock converted third and 3 on a 4-yard run to the 11 by junior fullback Aaron Sims. Three plays later, Cotton lofted a pass toward the 6-3 Battles, who made the reception in the corner of the end zone.

"It really wasn't my call," North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell said when asked about replacing starter Damon Bell with Cotton. "It was coach Pizan, who coaches our quarterbacks. I had no idea. I look up and Kareame was in there. Those two guys, I think both have proven they can play. I couldn't be prouder of Kareame for leading us down the field."

North Little Rock earned the 7A-Central's No. 2 playoff seed and first-round playoff bye with the victory. Cabot (6-4, 3-4) slipped to the conference's No. 5 playoff seed and is at Fayetteville in a first-round game next week.

The Panthers led 27-21 at halftime and 34-21 after junior quarterback Tyler Gee threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver De'Kairo Rudolph with 7:02 remaining in the third quarter. Gee finished 20-of-33 passing for 291 yards and 3 touchdowns, ran for a 1-yard touchdown and caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from junior wide receiver Kyler Carmack with 7:45 remaining in the second quarter to break a 14-14 tie.

North Little Rock pulled within 34-28 when Sims ran 2 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. Sims finished with 125 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on 24 carries. Standout senior tailback Brandon Thomas (hand injury) was limited to 43 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Following Sims' touchdown run, Gee was sacked in the end zone for a safety seconds later, but Cabot scored on a safety to make it 36-30 when North Little Rock was flagged for offensive holding in the end zone with 5:06 remaining.

North Little Rock forced a punt following a free kick, giving Cotton, a starter on last year's 7A-Central championship team, his chance.

"Tough ending because we wanted to be at home in the playoffs next week," Panthers Coach Scott Reed said. "I thought our kids played hard. The effort was there."

