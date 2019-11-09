ESPN top 30 prospect Moses Moody commits to Arkansas

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman has landed his biggest catch yet with the commitment of shooting guard Moses Moody.

Moody, 6-6, 190 pounds, of Montverde Academy in Florida, narrowed his list of scholarship offers down to Arkansas, Southern California, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida and Kansas in late August. He made official visits to Arkansas, Ohio State and Michigan.

Musselman’s NBA background and detailed plan to help Moody reach the next level helped land the top 30 prospect.

“The big factor would be player development,” Moody said. “I want to go somewhere that can prepare me to be bigger, quicker, faster, stronger - somewhere I can be successful academically and just a coach I can feel comfortable with. I want an environment I can be successful in.”

ESPN rates Moody a 4-star recruit, the No. 9 shooting guard and No. 29 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class. He's the highest-rated prospect to commit to the Hogs since Bobby Portis in 2013, when Portis was the nation's No. 16 recruit.

Moody played for Bradley Beal Elite during the spring and summer and was an All-EYBL honorable mention after averaging 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game during the regular season.

He made the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Underclassman team after averaging 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a sophomore at North Little Rock.

Moody and his good friend, ESPN 4-star point guard Khalen Robinson, made official visits to Arkansas on Oct. 18-20. Musselman’s attention to detail stood out during the visit.

“I could see all that in his meetings,” Moody said. “The main thing they pitched about getting me ready was the pro experience. He’s coached in the pros, he has connections and just the stuff he knows. I could tell from watching the practice what he can do.”

Moody joins Jacksonville point guard Davonte Davis as an Arkansas commitment.