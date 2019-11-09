First-round playoff schedule

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

CLASS 7A

Van Buren (West No. 5) at LR Catholic (Central No. 4)

Winner to face Bentonville (West No. 1)

LR Central (Central No. 6) at Springdale Har-Ber (West No. 3)

Winner to face North Little Rock (Central No. 2)

Cabot (Central No. 5) at Fayetteville (West No. 4)

Winner to face Bryant (Central No. 1)

Rogers (West No. 6) at Conway (Central No. 3)

Winner to face Bentonville West (West No. 2)

BYES Bryant, Bentonville, North Little Rock, Bentonville West

CLASS 6A

Pine Bluff (East No. 5) at Sheridan (West No. 4)

Winner to face Searcy (East No. 1)

Siloam Springs (West No. 6) at Marion (East No. 3)

Winner to face Greenwood (West No. 2)

El Dorado (West No. 5) at Jonesboro (East No. 4)

Winner to face Benton (West No. 1)

Sylvan Hills (East No. 6) at Lake Hamilton (West No. 3)

Winner to face West Memphis (East No. 2)

BYES Benton, Searcy, Greenwood, West Memphis

CLASS 5A

Batesville (East No. 4) at Harrison (West No. 1)

Magnolia (South No. 3) at Pulaski Academy (Central No. 2)

Morrilton (West No. 4) at Valley View (East No. 1)

Maumelle (Central No. 3) at Texarkana (South No. 2)

White Hall (Central No. 4) at HS Lakeside (South No. 1)

Alma (West No. 3) at Forrest City (East No. 2)

Camden Fairview (South No. 4) at LR Christian (Central No. 1)

Wynne (East No. 3) at Vilonia (West No. 2)

BYES None

CLASS 4A

Mena (4-4A No. 4) at Gosnell (3-4A No. 3)

Winner to face Crossett (8-4A No. 1)

DeWitt (8-4A No. 5) at Riverview (2-4A No. 1)

Pottsville (4-4A No. 3) at Arkadelphia (7-4A No. 3)

Heber Springs (2-4A No. 5) at Shiloh Christian (1-4A No. 1)

Gravette (1-4A No. 5) at Pocahontas (3-4A No. 2)

Rivercrest (3-4A No. 4) at Nashville (7-4A No. 2)

Bauxite (7-4A No. 4) at Dardanelle (4-4A No. 2)

Prairie Grove (1-4A No. 4) at Hamburg (8-4A No. 3)

Winner to face Jonesboro Westside (3-4A No. 1)

Trumann (3-4A No. 5) at Joe T. Robinson (7-4A No. 1)

Gentry (1-4A No. 3) at Central Arkansas Christian (2-4A No. 3)

Malvern (7-4A No. 5) at Ozark (4-4A No. 1)

Elkins (4-4A No. 5) at Warren (8-4A No. 2)

Star City (8-4A No. 4) at Southside Batesville (2-4A No. 2)

Lonoke (2-4A No. 4) at Pea Ridge (1-4A No. 2)

BYES Crossett, Jonesboro Westside

CLASS 3A

Drew Central (6-3A No. 4) at Hoxie (3-3A No. 3)

Winner to face Booneville (1-3A No. 1)

Charleston (1-3A No. 5) at Prescott (5-3A No. 1)

PB Dollarway (6-3A No. 3) at Jessieville (4-3A No. 3)

Genoa Central (5-3A No. 5) at Harding Academy (2-3A No. 1)

Yellville-Summit (2-3A No. 5) at Newport (3-3A No. 2)

Harrisburg (3-3A No. 4) at Atkins (4-3A No. 2)

Perryville (4-3A No. 4) at McGehee (6-3A No. 2)

Mountain View (2-3A No. 4) at Greenland (1-3A No. 3)

Winner to face Osceola (3-3A No. 1)

Walnut Ridge (3-3A No. 5) at Glen Rose (4-3A No. 1)

Melbourne (2-3A No. 3) at Centerpoint (5-3A No. 3)

Baptist Prep (4-3A No. 5) at Rison (6-3A No. 1)

Lake Village (6-3A No. 5) at Lamar (1-3A No. 2)

Mansfield (1-3A No. 4) at Camden Harmony Grove (5-3A No. 2)

Smackover (5-3A No. 4) at Clinton (2-3A No. 2)

BYES Booneville, Osceola

CLASS 2A

Hector (4-2A No. 4) at East Poinsett Co. (3-2A No. 3)

Winner to face Junction City (8-2A No. 1)

Bearden (8-2A No. 5) at Des Arc (6-2A No. 1)

Mountainburg (4-2A No. 3) at Murfreesboro (7-2A No. 3)

Clarendon (6-2A No. 5) at Magnet Cove (5-2A No. 1)

Cutter Morning Star (5-2A No. 5) at McCrory (3-2A No. 2)

Rector (3-2A No. 4) at Gurdon (7-2A No. 2)

Dierks (7-2A No. 4) at Hackett (4-2A No. 2)

Poyen (5-2A No. 4) at Parkers Chapel (8-2A No. 3)

Winner to face Salem (3-2A No. 1)

Marked Tree (3-2A No. 5) at Foreman (7-2A No. 1)

England (5-2A No. 3) at Carlisle (6-2A No. 3)

Mineral Springs (7-2A No. 5) at Magazine (4-2A No. 1)

Lavaca (4-2A No. 5) at Fordyce (8-2A No. 2)

Hampton (8-2A No. 4) at Hazen (6-2A No. 2)

Earle (6-2A No. 4) at Mountain Pine (5-2A No. 2)

BYES Junction City, Salem

