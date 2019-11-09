GAC football capsules

SWAC

UAPB at Prairie View A&M

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Prairie View, Texas

RECORDS UAPB (5-4, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference); Prairie View A&M (3-5, 2-3)

RADIO UAPB Sports Network, KOKY-FM, 102.1, KPBA-FM, 99.3, KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com/live

COACHES Cedric Thomas (7-13 in second season at UAPB and overall); Eric Dooley (8-11 in second season at Prairie View A&M and overall)

SERIES Prairie View A&M leads 41-23-2.

LAST SEASON Prairie View A&M scored 35 points in the first quarter and stormed to a 62-13 victory in Pine Bluff.

LAST WEEK UAPB suffered a 21-12 road loss at Jackson State; Prairie View A&M was on a bye.

NOTEWORTHY Prairie View A&M has won the past six meetings with UAPB, averaging 50.3 points. ... UAPB's last victory at Prairie View came in 2011 when it overcame a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 36-29. ... If leading rusher Taeyler Porter is unable to play, Omar Allen is expected to get the start in his place for UAPB. The redshirt freshman ran for a career-high 98 yards in the Golden Lions' loss at Jackson State a week ago. ... Prairie View A&M, which averages a league-high 502 yards, piled up 815 yards last year in Pine Bluff. The Panthers are No. 2 in offense and No. 14 in scoring (36.6) in the FCS. ... The Golden Lions' defense has recorded an interception in each of the past eight games and registered at least one sack in 15 consecutive contests dating back to 2018. ... Running back Dawonya Tucker's 114.5 rushing yards per game for Prairie View A&M is tops in the SWAC. The senior ran for 120 yards and one touchdown against UAPB a year ago. ... Panthers quarterback Jalen Morton, who repeatedly torched the Golden Lions in last year's meeting, was knocked out of their last game in the second quarter, but Coach Eric Dooley said he's progressing and should play today. "The good thing about it, having that open date we had, you can do more rehab things to get him treatment. He's running and doing some good things, so we feel good about where he's at right now." Morton completed 16 of 24 passes for 256 yards with 2 touchdowns, while carrying 8 times for 255 yards and 4 scores in Prairie View A&M's 62-13 victory over UAPB last year.

-- Erick Taylor

GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO KDXE-FM, 101.1, Little Rock, KUOA, AM 1290 and FM 97.7, Siloam Springs KCXY-FM, 95.3, Camden KZNG, AM 1340, FM 94.5 and FM 105.5, Hot Springs KNAS-FM, 105.5, Nashville KQOR-FM, 105.3, Mena; UAM: 93.7 KHBM-FM

INTERNET uamsports.com, obutigers.com

RECORDS OBU (9-0 GAC), UAM (5-4 GAC)

COACHES Todd Knight (121-95 in 21st season at OBU, 149-127-2 in 27 seasons overall); Hud Jackson (34-62 in 9 seasons at UAM)

SERIES Ouachita leads 44-33-1

LAST SEASON OBU won 35-10 in Monticello

NOTEWORTHY OBU clinches at least a share of its third consecutive GAC title with its 26th GAC victory in a row. ... OBU leads Division II and the GAC in 4 statistical categories: Third-down conversion percentage (61.5%), pass completion percentage (75.7%), fewest interceptions thrown (0) and fewest turnovers committed (4). ... The Tigers are No. 2 in the GAC and No. 8 in the nation in scoring defense (13.8 ppg). ... RB Brockton Brown, the co-GAC Offensive Player of the Week, is coming off a 149-yard, 3-TD game against Southern Arkansas. Brown, a senior from Sheridan, is No. 2 in Division II with 17 rushing touchdowns. ... Senior Allie Freeman (5,068) is the GAC's career leader in all-purpose yards. Freeman is No. 2 in Division II with 72 pass receptions and needs 5 more to become the GAC's all-time leading receiver. ... QB Brayden Brazeal (115-152, 1,351 yards, 10 TDs) has thrown 2 INTs in 344 passing attempts dating back to last season. ... UAM needs a victory today or next week against Southern Arkansas to ensure consecutive winning seasons in GAC play. ... Freshman QB Demilon Brown (49-86 passing, 690 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs.; 77-677 rushing, 5 TDs), RB Devontae Dean (175-792 rushing, 9 TDs), and WRs DeAndre Washington (29-471 receiving, 6 TDs) and C.J. Parham (29-414, 4) are the Boll Weevils' playmakers. ... UAM (239.4 ypg) is second in the GAC in rushing, and OBU (234.7) is third.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO KBHM-FM 93.7, KDEL 100.9 FM and KVRC 1240 AM in Arkadelphia, KWPS 99.7. FM in Hot Springs, kYXK 106.7 in Gurdon, KZYP 104.1 FM/1310 AM in Malvern, and on KAFC 99.3 FM/690 Am in Benton; SAU: Country 99.1, KVMZ FM

INTERNET hsusports.com, muleridersports.com

RECORDS Henderson State (8-1 GAC), Southern Arkansas (7-2 GAC)

COACHES Scott Maxfield (107-55 in 15 seasons at Henderson, 136-67 in 19 seasons overall), Bill Keopple (64-52 in 11th season)

SERIES Henderson leads 45-34-1

LAST SEASON SAU won 34-14 in El Dorado in Murphy USA Classic

NOTEWORTHY Henderson State cannot afford a misstep this week or next to stay in the running for a share of the GAC title and qualify for the Division II playoffs. ... The Reddies beat Arkansas-Monticello 27-20 last Saturday despite having their defense on the field for 77 plays, and more than 37 of the game's 60 minutes. ... Big plays from L'liott Curry (10-184 receiving, 2 TDs) helped the Reddies open a 27-13 lead. Curry is third in the GAC in receptions (66), second in receiving yards (893) and leads in receiving TDs (12). QB Richard Stammetti (180-293 passing, 22 TDs, 9 INTs) is the fourth Reddies QB to throw for at least 40 touchdowns in a career. ... The Reddies are No. 2 in the GAC in scoring offense (34.1 ppg) and No. 3 in scoring defense (16.3 ppg). ... The Reddies have produced three of the past four GAC Defensive Players of the Week, with redshirt senior DB C.J. Jones earning the honors with 8 tackles and an INT vs. UAM. ... SAU has not won at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium since 2004. ... Redshirt freshman Kor'Davion Washington (133-825, 8 TDs), junior QB Hayden Mallory (1,693 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs) and Jared Lancaster (28-478, 5TDs) are the Muleriders' top producers. ... SAU is third in total defense (310.8 ypg) and fourth in scoring defense (20.2 ppg) in the GAC.

HARDING AT SE OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Paul Laird Field, Durant, Okla.

RADIO KVHU 95.3, FM

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Harding (8-1 GAC); Southeastern Oklahoma State (1-8)

COACHES Paul Simmons (28-8 in 3rd season); Tyler Fenwick (1-8 in 1st season at Southeastern Oklahoma State, 38-37 overall in 7th season)

SERIES Harding leads 23-7

LAST SEASON Harding won 24-10 in Searcy

NOTEWORTHY The Bisons have outscored their first five Oklahoma GAC foes 229-81, averaging 45.8 points per game and rushing for more than 400 yards and 4 TDs in each of their past four games. ... Junior fullback Cole Chancey (3,395 career yards) is No. 2 on Harding's all-time list and No. 2 all-time in the GAC. Chancey (1,097) is the GAC's leading rusher this season, and third in the GAC with 10 rushing TDs. ... Harding leads NCAA Division II in six statistical categories, most notably rushing offense (384.8 ypg), time of possession (35:40), net punting (42.64 ypp) and fourth-down percentage defense (0). ... Harding has outscored its opponents 93-9 in the first quarter in 2019. ... Harding has converted 80% of its fourth downs (16 of 20), the highest percentage in D-II for teams with 10 or more fourth-down attempts. ... SEOSU is sixth in GAC total offense (366.6 ypg) and eighth in total defense (368.6), but are 10th scoring offense (17.8 ppg), a discrepancy that can be attributed to its minus-22 turnover margin (-2.55 per game), the worst in all of Division II. Southeastern Oklahoma State ranks third in passing offense (258.8 ypg) but has thrown 22 interceptions and committed 29 turnovers . ... Harding completes its regular-season schedule in Russellville vs. Arkansas Tech next Saturday.

ARKANSAS TECH AT EAST CENTRAL

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Koi Ishto Stadium, Ada, Okla.

RADIO 102.3-FM, KCJC in Russellville

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas Tech (3-6 GAC); East Central (1-8 GAC)

COACHES Kyle Shipp (3-6 in 1st season), Al Johnson (4-16 in 2nd season)

SERIES East Central leads 12-9

LAST SEASON East Central won 28-26 in Russellville

NOTEWORTHY The Wonder Boys have won 3 in a row and are coming off a 38-20 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma in which they opened a 38-7 lead. ... Sophomore QB Carter Burcham (289 passing yards, 3 TD passes) had the most productive game of his career while making his second start after midseason starter Mason Cunningham was lost for the season with a leg injury. ... The Wonder Boys converted three touchdown drives in two plays or less, including an 80-yard pass play from Burcham to Drew Wade and a 72-yard pass play from Burcham to Wallace Foote. ... East Central is No. 6 in scoring offense (25.4 ppg) and No. 4 in total offense (398.6), but is 11th in scoring defense (34.4 ppg) and total defense (436.6 ygp). ...RB Ontario Douglas ranks first in the GAC and 23rd in Division II in all-purpose yards (142.7 ypg). Douglas (1,042) is No. 2 to Harding's Cole Chancey in rushing and Ouachita's Brockton Brown in TDs with 13. Douglas also has caught 37 passes. ... True freshman QB Kenny Hrncir is fourth in the GAC in total offense (200.4 ypg). ... Arkansas Tech played its first four games against Arkansas opponents and lost all four, then started a stretch of six consecutive against Oklahoma opponents and is 3-2, with three consecutive victories. ... Arkansas Tech finishes its season next week in Russellville vs. Harding.

-- Jeff Krupsaw

Sports on 11/09/2019