Hornets get untracked behind Ledbetter's 6 TDs

CONWAY -- Bryant got slugged in the mouth early during Friday night's regular-season finale at Conway, but unfortunately for the Wampus Cats, the Hornets hit back.

Sparked by quarterback Austin Ledbetter's school-record six touchdown passes and a stifling defensive effort, Bryant, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's No. 1-ranked team, took down the Wampus Cats 42-7 to win the 7A-Central Conference title in front of a huge crowd at John McConnell Stadium.

"When our defense started playing well, our offense got some momentum and started putting some points on the board," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "We started clicking, and when we do that, we're pretty special."

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Ledbetter was especially special for Bryant (10-0, 7-0), which secured its first outright league title since 2013. The junior completed 28 of 37 passes for 375 yards and the 6 touchdowns, including 4 in the first half, as the defending state champions beat Conway for the fifth consecutive season. Bryant also clinched the conference's top seed in the Class 7A playoffs as well as home-field advantage throughout, but the Hornets had to do so by shaking off a rare deficit.

Conway (7-3, 5-2) went ahead 7-0 after sophomore running back Manny Smith scored on a 47-yard touchdown run with 10:27 left in the first quarter. Bryant's defense buckled down from there.

The Hornets held the Wampus Cats to just 124 yards of offense after Smith's run. Bryant scored on four of its five possessions in the first half, with the lone hiccup coming on a fumble inside the Conway 5. The Hornets also blocked a punt and partially tipped three others.

"It just comes down to making plays," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said. "The blocked punt was huge because it was a momentum swing for them, and they were able to come down and score off it. With a team as good as they are, you can't afford to give them any help.

[Gallery not loading? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/119bryantconway]

"And Ledbetter did a phenomenal job. He can spin it, can scramble, make plays with his feet. He's just a very special player."

Senior wide receiver Jake Meaders caught 13 passes for 119 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Hornets. Senior Tre'vun Herron, and juniors Xavier Foote and Hayden Schrader also had touchdown catches.

Smith finished with 50 yards on seven carries for the Wampus Cats, who earned the 7A-Central's No. 3 seed. Conway will host Rogers in the first round next week.

"I think Austin's a great quarterback, but our receivers did a great job of catching the ball in some really tight spaces," James said. "When we start rolling like that, can run the football a little bit and still be able to throw it, we're tough to stop. But we've got to keep getting better.

"Defensively, we've got to keep playing well because that's the key to winning in November."

Photo by Jeff Gammons

Bryant’s Kyle Knox (right) wraps up Conway’s Manny Smith during Friday’s game at John McConnell Stadium in Conway. Bryant won 42-7. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/119bryantconway/

Sports on 11/09/2019