Ivanka Trump gives views on whistleblower

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, is interviewed by the Associated Press, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Rabat, Morocco. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

RABAT, Morocco -- Ivanka Trump on Friday echoed her father's view that the House impeachment investigation is an attempt to overturn the 2016 election. But, in an interview with The Associated Press, she parted ways with President Donald Trump by calling the identity of the impeachment whistleblower "not particularly relevant."

The Republican president and some of his allies lately have been pressing the news media to publicize the whistleblower's name. Trump has also tweeted for the individual to "come forward." But Ivanka Trump said the person's motives were more important, though she declined to speculate on what they may have been.

"The whistleblower shouldn't be a substantive part of the conversation," she said, saying the person "did not have firsthand information."

Of the individual's identity, she added that, "to me, it's not particularly relevant aside from what the motivation behind all of this was."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBNtB1UJh7o]

In a wide-ranging, 25-minute interview, Ivanka Trump also addressed her family's criticism of Democrat Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, whether she wants four more years in the White House and the possible future sale of her family's landmark Washington hotel.

She said she shares her father's oft-repeated view that the impeachment investigation is about "overturning the results of the 2016 election." House Democrats counter that the inquiry is about whether Trump abused his office by putting his political interests first.

"Basically since the election this has been the experience that our administration and our family has been having," she said of persistent criticism of the president. "Rather than wait, under a year, until the people can decide for themselves based on his record and based on his accomplishments, this new effort has, has commenced."

"But to us, it's really been like this from the beginning," she said.

Asked about the central thrust of the inquiry, which is that her father tried to pressure a foreign government to investigate his political foes and used military aid as leverage, she batted away the question.

"The president put forth a transcript," she said, referring to an account of the president's July phone conversation with Ukraine's president. "So everything is in the transcript."

She said she hasn't been reading transcripts of the depositions current and former administration officials have given to House impeachment investigators.

Ivanka Trump also said she doesn't see the impeachment inquiry as a low point for the president. She said her father is helping all Americans.

"I think when Americans are winning, we're feeling great, so I wouldn't consider it a low point," she said. "I think Americans are prospering like never before."

She rejected any suggestion that her own family has been profiting off the presidency even as President Trump and his allies have criticized the involvement of Biden's son with a Ukrainian oil venture when Biden was vice president.

Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company at the same time his father was leading the Obama administration's diplomatic dealings with Kyiv. Though the timing raised concerns among anti-corruption advocates, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either the former vice president or his son.

Still, Ivanka Trump said the Bidens had "created wealth as a derivative" of public service while her family had made its money in business before her father became president.

Good government groups, however, have criticized the president for mixing official business with promotion of his own interests.

Trump is the first president in modern history who has not separated himself from his business holdings. He makes frequent trips to his for-profit golf clubs, collects dues at his members-only properties and hosts fundraisers and foreign delegations at hotels that bear his family's name.

Ivanka Trump is wrapping up a three-day visit to Morocco, where she has been promoting a U.S. program to help empower women in developing countries, including by encouraging governments to change laws and practices that prohibit them from owning property.

A Section on 11/09/2019