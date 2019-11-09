JONESBORO WESTSIDE 36, GOSNELL 30

JONESBORO -- Logan McPherson broke loose for an 11-yard touchdown run -- his fourth on the night -- with 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift the Warriors (8-2, 6-1 3-4A) over Gosnell (5-5, 5-2).

McPherson's first score came in the second quarter, when his 3-yard rush put Westside up 14-0 after an earlier score by River Engle.

Gosnell responded, scoring twice and adding the two-point conversions to lead 16-14 at the half.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

The Warriors and the Pirates exchanged scores in the second half, which included two more McPherson touchdowns.

After a Gosnell score with 6:28 left in the fourth quarter gave the Pirates a 30-28 lead, McPherson added his final touchdown which was capped by a successful two-point conversion by Engle.

Sports on 11/09/2019