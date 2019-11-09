List of candidate filings

These are candidates for public office who filed Friday at the state Capitol.

Abbreviations: Democrat, (D); Libertarian, (L); Republican, (R); Independent (Ind). All judicial candidates are nonpartisan.

Other than abbreviation of titles, names are shown as they were filed.

The Democratic and Republican primaries are March 3, as is the judicial general election. The general election is Nov. 3.

U.S. PRESIDENT

Michael Bennet (D)

Tom Steyer (D)

Marianne Williamson (D)

Donald J. Trump (R)

Joe Sestak (D)

Cory Booker (D)

Steve Bullock (D)

ARKANSAS HOUSE

Chase McDowell, District 5 (R) Rep. Mark Lowery, District 39 (R) Jim Burton, District 58 (D) David Norman, District 65 (D)

JUDICIAL RACES ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT

ASSOCIATE JUSTICE

Barbara Womack Webb, Position 4

COURT OF APPEALS

ASSOCIATE JUDGE

James McMenis, District 5

CIRCUIT JUDGE

R. Scott Troutt, District 2, Division 7, At Large

Judge Adam Weeks, District 3, Division 3

Judge Beth Storey Bryan, District 4, Division 5

Judge Herbert T. Wright, District 6, Division 4, Subdistrict 6.2

Tom Barron, District 6, Division 14, Subdistrict 6.2

Cecilia Dyer, District 18-East, Division 2

Circuit Judge Xollie Duncan, District 19-West, Division 5

Bobby Digby, District 22, Division 2

STATE DISTRICT COURT

Chris Jester, District 11, Division 1