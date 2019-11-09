Little Rock police name woman, man found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Police on Saturday released the names of the two people found dead at a Little Rock apartment complex in what a spokesman said is an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers responding to a shooting call at 5201 Geyer Springs Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday entered an unsecured unit and discovered Keyaria Thompson, 20, and Deaunte Davis, 22, dead on a couch, a Little Rock police news release states.

Detectives believe Davis shot Thompson, who was reportedly his girlfriend, and then killed himself, according to the release.

Authorities said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the bodies of Thompson and Davis were transported to the state Crime Lab.

The death was the first homicide in Little Rock since Sept. 26 and the 40th homicide of the year. The last time Little Rock had no homicides for a full month was in June 2017.

Geyer Springs Elementary School, which connects to the back fence of the complex, was briefly placed on lockdown, police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said, but it was lifted before 3 p.m.

The Summit at Geyer Springs, the complex where the shooting took place, is a collection of buildings with 115 apartments built in 1969, according to Pulaski County property records. Detectives and officers stayed around apartment 1102 Friday afternoon as the ambulance that had first responded to the call left and was replaced with the crime scene unit bus.

Family members and friends of the victims began arriving at the apartment an hour after police responded. One woman began screaming as she waited to get confirmation of the deaths inside the apartment.

At one point, the woman began running toward the yellow crime scene tape as her friends tried to call her back. Two officers caught her before she reached the line and held her back.

"Just tell me," she said. "I need to know."

One of the woman's friends led her back to their vehicle, where she slumped on its trunk and cried.

The death, if ruled a murder-suicide, would be the eighth domestic violence homicide this year, according to data from the police department.

"Last month was Domestic Violence Awareness [month]," Barnes said. "And that's something we always want to encourage -- if you see something, say something."