ESPN's Biancardi: Lot to like about Moses Moody

ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi believes there's plenty to like about Arkansas commitment Moses Moody while also seeing room for improvement.

"Moses Moody is a long range 3-point shooter by nature who displays good athletic ability and terrific wingspan," Biancardi said. "His best jumper is from a run, catch and shoot scenario or a stationary position. His percentages from this past summer behind the arc were not great. He must tighten up his selection and accuracy."

Biancardi, who was a college coach for more than 20 years, was named Horizon League coach of the year in 2004 while the head coach at Wright State. He was also an assistant at St. Louis, Ohio State and Boston College

Moody played for Little Rock-based Team South before joining St. Louis-based Bradley Beal Elite during the past two springs and summers. He was named an All-EYBL honorable mention after averaging 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game during the regular season.

Biancardi rates Moody a 4-star prospect, the No. 9 shooting guard and No. 29 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

"His jumper opens up his drive game, which is improving," Biancardi said. "In the transition game, he shows some playmaking ability, vision and willingness to make the assist. Defensively, he anticipates lazy passes and coverts with opportunity. A high-level prospect who is still putting all of the pieces together."