MOUNTAIN PINE 18, QUITMAN 14
QUITMAN -- Quarterback Collin Smith scored all three Mountain Pine (6-4, 6-1 5-2A) touchdowns in its victory over Quitman (4-6, 1-6).
Sports on 11/09/2019
