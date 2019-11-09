MURFREESBORO 50, DIERKS 42

MURFREESBORO -- Sloan Perrin ran for four touchdowns -- and threw for three more -- to lead the Rattlers (6-4, 4-2 7-2A) to a shootout victory over Dierks (6-3, 4-2).

On the ground, Perrin finished the night with 229 yards. He had another 178 yards through the air, and threw all 3 of his touchdown passes to Da'Million Henderson, who finished with 6 catches for 67 yards.

