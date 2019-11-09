MURFREESBORO 50, DIERKS 42
MURFREESBORO -- Sloan Perrin ran for four touchdowns -- and threw for three more -- to lead the Rattlers (6-4, 4-2 7-2A) to a shootout victory over Dierks (6-3, 4-2).
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
On the ground, Perrin finished the night with 229 yards. He had another 178 yards through the air, and threw all 3 of his touchdown passes to Da'Million Henderson, who finished with 6 catches for 67 yards.
Sports on 11/09/2019
Print Headline: MURFREESBORO 50, DIERKS 42
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.